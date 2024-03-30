Bayramov accused “outside regional states” of obstructing the peace process
On March 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev.
This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia on a bilateral and multilateral basis were discussed.
According to Bayramov, existing relations between the two countries have a positive impact on expanding cooperation on regional and international platforms.
The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed his interlocutor about preparations for the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.
Speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Bayramov noted new challenges to advancing the peace process.
In particular, he pointed to attempts by extra-regional states to project their unilateral approach onto the region, which impedes the peace process. In this regard, he emphasized that official Baku has expressed a clear position regarding the upcoming joint EU-Armenia-US conference on April 5 this year. Azerbaijan is also concerned that “such initiatives could encourage Armenia, where revanchist sentiments reign, to commit new provocations.”
At the same time, according to Bayramov, despite the existing difficulties and challenges, Azerbaijan is determined to continue its activities to ensure peace and stability in the region.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.
