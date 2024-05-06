Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Almaty on May 10
The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Almaty on May 10.
"In accordance with the previously reached agreements, negotiations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will start on May 10 in Almaty," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade said.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry also confirmed this information.
Earlier, a representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Astana is not a mediator in the meeting, but only provides a platform for negotiations.
Former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) Jahangir Hajiyev continues his hunger strike in colony No. 13, which he announced on May 1. According to his lawyer Fahraddin Mehdiyev, Hajiyev takes only water and medicines. According to Mehdiyev, his health worsened as a result of the hunger strike. Thus, the arterial blood pressure was 170/100, the pulse was 100 beats per minute. At the same time, Hajiyev is kept in a common barrack.
On Monday, the office of Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev reported that as part of measures to clarify coordinates based on geodetic measurements, 40 border posts have already been installed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 6.
Armenia intends to discuss the settlement of the issue of opening transport infrastructure and trade routes in the region without restrictions with Azerbaijan at the talks in Almaty, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday.
On May 6, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his wife arrived in the city of Shusha, reads a press release from the US Embassy to Azerbaujan.
