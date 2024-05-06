Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Almaty on May 10

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Almaty on May 10.

"In accordance with the previously reached agreements, negotiations between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will start on May 10 in Almaty," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also confirmed this information.

Earlier, a representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that Astana is not a mediator in the meeting, but only provides a platform for negotiations.