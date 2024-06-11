Bayramov complained to Berbok about the Constitution of Armenia

On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.