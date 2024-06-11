Bayramov complained to Berbok about the Constitution of Armenia
Bayramov complained to Berbok about the Constitution of Armenia
On June 11, during his visit to Germany, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Berbock. The parties discussed issues of cooperation within the framework of the COP29 climate conference. Bayramov spoke about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also drew attention to existing problems and opportunities within the framework of the peace process. In this context, it was noted that the continuing claims to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are an obstacle to signing a peace agreement," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Politics
-
- 11 June 2024, 20:42
Tactical exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces units deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held on June 12.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:36
On June 10, Aygun, the wife of political prisoner Agyl Humbatov, announced that she would hold a protest rally on June 11 if the administration of the Prison N2 did not clarify the fate of her husband. In the evening of the same day, the activist called home for the first time in 15 days, Aygun Humbatova told Turan agency.
-
- 11 June 2024, 17:34
Today, the director of the online publication Ulvi Hasanli was subjected to violence when he was taken out of court back to the pre-trial detention center, his relatives told Turan. According to them, Hasanli's hands were handcuffed from behind. At the same time, the guards lifted his arms up and bent his head down. When Hasanli protested, force was used against him. Hasanli's relatives said this was the second case of such treatment. The prison service could not be reached for comment.
-
The family of Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu, an Azerbaijani political prisoner, has called on the United Nations to intervene during the international climate talks in Bonn, which are a precursor to the COP29 summit. Campaigners are drawing attention to the mistreatment of the well-known economist, who has been a vocal critic of Azerbaijan's fossil fuel industry.
Leave a review