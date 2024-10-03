Belarus and Azerbaijan Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Pledge to Uphold Mutual Interests
Belarus and Azerbaijan are consolidating their relationship based on mutual benefits rather than geopolitical alliances, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on October 3. The talks, held in Minsk, underscored the depth of the partnership between the two former Soviet republics, particularly amid shifting regional dynamics.
“Despite all sorts of twists and turns in the international arena, there are no closed topics in our relations,” Lukashenko stated, referring to the strong rapport between Minsk and Baku. “We are not friends against third countries; we do our job in the name of our peoples and according to international law,” he emphasized, dispelling any notion that the cooperation could be seen as antagonistic to other states.
The Belarusian leader expressed appreciation for the continuity of close relations from the era of former Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev to his son, Ilham Aliyev, the current president. “We always found mutual understanding and support, and I often tell Ilham Heydarovich, thank God that we managed to maintain the level of relations that we had with his father,” Lukashenko remarked.
Prime Minister Asadov, who is leading a sizable Azerbaijani delegation in Minsk, conveyed Ilham Aliyev’s personal greetings and highlighted the historical ties between the nations. The visit follows Lukashenko’s state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2024, during which the two leaders outlined a comprehensive economic cooperation framework. Discussions in Minsk focused on accelerating the implementation of these agreements, including enhancing trade, industrial collaboration, and mutual investments.
Lukashenko’s comments about the need for “faster” implementation of economic agreements were reiterated by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko in a separate meeting with Asadov. “If we find an opportunity to accelerate, we will definitely accelerate. As presidents, we will not interfere; we will only support,” Lukashenko assured.
The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other on international platforms. “We have no problems, we support each other, we have supported, and we will support,” Lukashenko said, acknowledging the solidarity shown by Azerbaijan.
In response, Asadov extended an invitation to Lukashenko on behalf of Ilham Aliyev to attend the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku. “Your personal participation will lend special status to the conference,” Asadov noted, to which Lukashenko responded affirmatively: “If Ilham says so, then we will.”
