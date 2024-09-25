Biden has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister
The Biden administration has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to high-ranking sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
The U.S. administration also canceled all meetings with the Georgian delegation. A senior official stated that the cancellation of contacts with Kobakhidze was due to "recent actions and statements by the Georgian government that demonstrate shocking disrespect for democracy and the will of the Georgian people." President Joe Biden is scheduled to host leaders from countries attending the UN General Assembly at a traditional reception in New York today.
Today, the trial of paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the session, he stated that he is a first-group disabled person but still has not been assigned a social worker for assistance. The judge noted that while the law does not require a social worker to be assigned to an inmate, he would appeal to the leadership of the pretrial detention facility "on humanitarian grounds."
On September 26, Heydar Aliyev Jr., the son of President Ilham Aliyev, made his first appearance at an economic meeting. He was seated next to his mother, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. His presence at the meeting, which included government members and where he holds no official position, raises numerous questions.
The U.S. administration will allocate nearly $8 billion for Ukraine's defense needs, President Biden announced on Thursday before a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a statement on the White House website, $5.5 billion will be directed towards supplying Ukraine with American military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles and replenishing those stockpiles with new equipment. An additional $2.4 billion will be used for supplying military equipment to Kyiv, including new air defense systems (such as the “Patriot” system), drones, and air-to-ground missiles.
Cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan continues to grow, particularly in the defense industry. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, announced this on his X platform account. "AS Holdings and its subsidiary Ari Arms - a global company specializing in the production and development of light weapons to NATO standards - today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Azersilah, a state company under the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
