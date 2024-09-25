Biden has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister

The Biden administration has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to high-ranking sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The U.S. administration also canceled all meetings with the Georgian delegation. A senior official stated that the cancellation of contacts with Kobakhidze was due to "recent actions and statements by the Georgian government that demonstrate shocking disrespect for democracy and the will of the Georgian people." President Joe Biden is scheduled to host leaders from countries attending the UN General Assembly at a traditional reception in New York today.