Biden, in a message to Aliyev, confirmed the commitment of the United States to partnership with Azerbaijan

US President Joseph Biden congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz spring holiday.

The congratulatory message expresses good wishes to the President and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the United States.

"I wish you a peaceful, prosperous and joyful celebration of Novruz. As we mark a period of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms its continued commitment to the partnership between our countries and the achievement of a lasting and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will contribute to security in the region for future generations. During this year, I wish to work with you on developing regional ties and expanding economic development," Biden said in a message posted on the Azerbaijani president's website.