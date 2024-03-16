Biden, in a message to Aliyev, confirmed the commitment of the United States to partnership with Azerbaijan
Biden, in a message to Aliyev, confirmed the commitment of the United States to partnership with Azerbaijan
US President Joseph Biden congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the upcoming Novruz spring holiday.
The congratulatory message expresses good wishes to the President and the people of Azerbaijan on behalf of the United States.
"I wish you a peaceful, prosperous and joyful celebration of Novruz. As we mark a period of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms its continued commitment to the partnership between our countries and the achievement of a lasting and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will contribute to security in the region for future generations. During this year, I wish to work with you on developing regional ties and expanding economic development," Biden said in a message posted on the Azerbaijani president's website.
Politics
-
According to reports, investigations are being conducted regarding the discovery of buried mass human remains during excavation works performed as part of comprehensive restoration and reconstruction activity in the center of liberated Khojali city (near the former carpet factory). Following the examination of the human remains discovered during the investigative inspection at the designated site, it has been established that they pertain to at least 18 individuals (with the possibility that 4 of them are minors). They were subjected to various forms of torture, physical violence, and inhumane treatment, were not buried individually and by the requirements of their religion, were not adequately preserved for identification purposes, and were not provided with necessary protection and identification marks to indicate their location.
-
- 16 March 2024, 13:48
Azerbaijan, which is hosting this year's UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, has already begun negotiations with financial institutions, companies and countries on the sensitive issue of climate finance, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the Financial Times Climate Capital Live event. The country is considering expanding its own climate ambitions ahead of COP29, which will be held in Baku in mid-November, he said.
-
- 16 March 2024, 11:59
The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance of Azerbaijan has purchased 100 new Italian ambulances "Iveco Daily 35S15/E4". On Saturday, they were presented to the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev, for review. According to the Chairman of the agency's Board Zaur Aliyev,
-
The U.S. and its G7 partners on Friday sent a sharp warning to Iran, urging it to refrain from sending ballistic missiles to Russia, threatening “significant measures” if Tehran does so, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review