  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy220 C
  • Saturday, 14 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(42 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Blinken discussed with Pashinyan peaceful settlement process with Azerbaijan
Blinken discussed with Pashinyan peaceful settlement process with Azerbaijan

Blinken discussed with Pashinyan peaceful settlement process with Azerbaijan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Blinken discussed with Pashinyan peaceful settlement process with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on 12 September.

According to the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister, they discussed issues related to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Armenia-US bilateral agenda.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line