Blinken discussed with Pashinyan peaceful settlement process with Azerbaijan
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on 12 September.
According to the press service of the Armenian Prime Minister, they discussed issues related to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Armenia-US bilateral agenda.
13 September 2024 10:47
Politics
- 14 September 2024, 10:15
