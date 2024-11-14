Body of Armenian Woman Remains in Khankendi for 25 Days

The body of Vera Agasyan, a 70-year-old Armenian woman who passed away on October 20 in Khankendi, remains unclaimed after 25 days.

Ilaha Huseynova, head of public relations at the ICRC's Azerbaijan office, told Turan news agency that the organization is in contact with relevant parties both inside Azerbaijan and abroad to resolve the matter. "We continue to work closely with all stakeholders involved," she stated.

Agasyan, a resident of Khankendi in the Karabakh region, died of acute pulmonary heart failure caused by a pulmonary artery thrombosis, according to an autopsy by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health. Despite repeated appeals from her four children to leave Karabakh during the September 2023 evacuation, Agasyan chose to remain. Armenian media have reported that she suffered from mental health issues.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health confirmed that Agasyan had received medical and social assistance while she was alive, including necessary health check-ups conducted by local specialists.

Following her death, Agasyan’s daughter, residing in Yerevan, contacted the Armenian branch of the ICRC, requesting that her mother’s body be transported to Armenia for burial. Zara Amatuni, a representative of the Armenian ICRC office, said on October 25 that they were in contact with the family in Armenia and expressed readiness to provide assistance. However, the body remains in Khankendi as of mid-November.