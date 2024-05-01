British Ambassador on arrest of Anar Mammadli and other activists
British Ambassador on arrest of Anar Mammadli and other activists
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld expressed concern about the arrest of Anar Mammadli.
"We are concerned about the arrests of civil society activists in Azerbaijan, including Anar Mammadli. We call on Azerbaijan to comply with its international human rights obligations. Support for civil society is the basis of relations between Britain and Azerbaijan," the Ambassador wrote on the social platform X.
