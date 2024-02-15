British MP calls for sanctions against those who arrested Ibadoglu

A member of the British Parliament called on David Cameron to impose sanctions against those who arrested Gubad Ibadoglu. Margaret Hodge appealed to British Foreign Minister David Cameron in connection with the case of Gubad Ibadoglu.

“Today I have written to David_Cameron asking him to do everything possible to help LSE professor and anti-corruption campaigner in getting access to medical care. We must do everything in our power to protect those who expose corruption," she wrote on her Twitter account.

In the same letter, she also suggests that Cameron impose sanctions against those who illegally arrested anti-corruption fighter Gubad Ibadoglu in Azerbaijan.