  By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission  (updated)
By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission

By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission  (updated)

By 17:00, 70.85%, that is 4 million 590 thousand 75 people had voted at polling stations, said CEC representative Farid Orujev.

* * *

At 15:00, more than 60% of the voters voted – CEC

According to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, 60.54% , that is 3,992,187 people voted in the presidential election at 15:00.

* * *

By midday, nearly 40 percent of voters have cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's Presidential election

As of 12:00, voter turnout in the Presidential election in Azerbaijan made up 38.57%, Farid Orujev, head of the Information Centre of the Secretariat of the CEC of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing.

A total of 2,499,033 voters have cast their ballots by 12 noon.

* * *

By 10.00, nearly 20 percent of the voters have voted in the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan

Note that the voter turnout in the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan as of 10:00 is 19.44%.

This was announced at a press conference by the head of the information center of the secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Farid Orujev.

In particular, 1,259,371 voters have voted as of 10.00 a.m.

