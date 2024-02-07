By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission

By 17 o'clock, more than 70% of the people have voted - the Central Election Commission (updated)

By 17:00, 70.85%, that is 4 million 590 thousand 75 people had voted at polling stations, said CEC representative Farid Orujev.

At 15:00, more than 60% of the voters voted – CEC

According to the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, 60.54% , that is 3,992,187 people voted in the presidential election at 15:00.

By midday, nearly 40 percent of voters have cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's Presidential election

As of 12:00, voter turnout in the Presidential election in Azerbaijan made up 38.57%, Farid Orujev, head of the Information Centre of the Secretariat of the CEC of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing.

A total of 2,499,033 voters have cast their ballots by 12 noon.

By 10.00, nearly 20 percent of the voters have voted in the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan

Note that the voter turnout in the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan as of 10:00 is 19.44%.

This was announced at a press conference by the head of the information center of the secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Farid Orujev.

In particular, 1,259,371 voters have voted as of 10.00 a.m.