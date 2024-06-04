"Caucasian Eagle 2024" exercise of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia

On 4 June near Baku an opening ceremony of the joint exercise ‘Caucasian Eagle - 2024’ with participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held.

At the opening ceremony acting commander of the special forces of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces General Akif Pirverdiyev congratulated the participants of the exercise and wished them success, the military department reports.

No information is given about the number of participants, terms and program of the exercise.