"Caucasian Eagle 2024" exercise of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia
On 4 June near Baku an opening ceremony of the joint exercise ‘Caucasian Eagle - 2024’ with participation of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held.
At the opening ceremony acting commander of the special forces of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces General Akif Pirverdiyev congratulated the participants of the exercise and wished them success, the military department reports.
No information is given about the number of participants, terms and program of the exercise.
Politics
-
- 4 June 2024, 18:02
On June 5, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials of the country. Issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international organizations will be discussed at the talks.
-
On June 4, the trial of four servicemen - Ruslan Mikyailov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov and Elchin Aliyev - ended in the Baku Military Court. These soldiers, who served in military units in the Terter, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, were accused of committing crimes against the victims of the "Terter case".
-
- 4 June 2024, 14:44
The Platform of the “Third Republic” issued a statement stating threats to Akif Gurbanov, the leader of this organization, in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. It is said that a high-ranking government official appeared in the pre-trial detention center and demanded that Gurbanov stop making accusations against the head of state. Otherwise, Gubanov was threatened with torture. “At the same time, a number of other persons illegally arrested in the case of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were threatened by the head of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, Elnur Ismayilov. He also stated that their situation would worsen if Akif Gurbanov continued to make such statements. They were severely threatened with ill-treatment," the statement said.
-
Implementation of the Shah Deniz project enabled Azerbaijan to eliminate the gas shortage inside the country and began exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe, Ilham Aliyev said.
