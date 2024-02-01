Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament in Baku

A high-level delegation led by Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan, symbolizing a reciprocal diplomatic engagement.

Upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Pekarova Adamova was warmly received by Elnur Allahverdiyev, the head of the Milli Majlis working group on Azerbaijani-Czech interparliamentary relations, along with the Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Milan Sedlacek, and other officials.

This visit follows Pekarova Adamova's official trip to Yerevan.

The reciprocal nature of the visit underscores the commitment to fostering bilateral relations.

In December, Sahiba Gafarova, the Chairman of the Milli Majlis, paid an official visit to the Czech Republic. During that visit, discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration not only at the level of parliamentary leaders but also among committees and friendship groups. Both sides highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation within international organizations.

Against the backdrop of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, ongoing celebrations have acknowledged the positive trajectory of interstate relations over the past three decades.

Gafarova provided insights into the current regional situation, outlining the consequences of Armenia's nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands. She detailed the displacement of one million Azerbaijanis, the destruction of infrastructure, including historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the occupied territories, and updated Adamova on Armenia's military and political provocations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's adherence to international law and the absence of civilian casualties during anti-terrorist activities in the Karabakh region, Gafarova stressed the challenges posed by the mine threat to reconstruction efforts. She reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to achieving lasting peace in the region, expressing readiness for a peace agreement with Armenia.

In response, Adamova affirmed the Czech Republic's support for peace talks and emphasized the paramount importance of establishing enduring peace in the region, underscoring the collaborative efforts towards diplomatic resolution.