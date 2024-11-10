Chancellor Scholz will not attend COP29 due to the political crisis in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9, expressing regret that he could not attend the COP29 Leaders' Summit in Baku due to the current political situation in Germany. Scholz emphasized Germany’s support for the success of the COP29 climate conference and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to meeting new financial targets for climate initiatives.

During the phone conversation, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s role as the host and chair of COP29, underscoring the country’s efforts to promote dialogue and provide a platform for result-oriented discussions.

Chancellor Scholz confirmed Germany’s support for peace and good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, urging both sides to take bold steps towards reconciliation.

President Aliyev noted Azerbaijan’s active stance in the peace process, emphasizing that the framework principles of the peace agreement were initiated by Baku. He pointed out that Armenia continues to maintain constitutional claims over Azerbaijani territory, delaying the process with late responses to the draft agreement. Despite these issues, Aliyev stated that the sides are close to finalizing the document and that negotiations would resume after the conclusion of COP29.

As reported by Turan, as of November 10, 2024, Germany is facing a political crisis caused by the collapse of the ruling coalition. Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, which led to the withdrawal of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) from the coalition. Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck confirmed the dissolution of the coalition, which consisted of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens, and the FDP.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed readiness to dissolve the Bundestag and call for early parliamentary elections if the government does not secure a vote of confidence.

The economic situation in the country remains challenging. Experts note that Germany could face economic difficulties due to political instability and potential changes in transatlantic relations following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. elections.

In the social sphere, there is a growing popularity of populist parties among Russian-speaking immigrants living in Germany. This raises concerns about the integration of migrants and political stability in the country.

Thus, Germany finds itself in a state of political and economic uncertainty, necessitating decisive measures to stabilize the situation.