Constitutional Court approved results of Presidential election
The plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan today approved the results of the early Presidential elections held on February 7.
Head of the Central Election Commission, Mazakhir Panakhov, informed the judges of the election results, according to which Ilham Aliyev won 92.12% of the votes.
In turn, the judge-rapporteur Kamran Shafiev said that complaints to the Prosecutor's Office and the police in connection with the Presidential election had not been received.
After the discussions, Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad Abdullayev, announced the decision of the Constitutional Court to approve the election results, declaring Aliyev the re-elected President of the country.
Ilham Aliyev will take office after taking the oath of office in the presence of judges of the Constitutional Court at the inauguration ceremony, which will take place within three days after the announcement of the election results.
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
