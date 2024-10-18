COP29 Conference Registration Reaches 28,000 Participants

As of the morning of October 18, over 28,000 participants have registered for the COP29 conference, Narmin Djarchalova, a member of the COP29 organizing committee and head of the Azerbaijan Operational Company for COP29, announced on Friday. She noted that approximately 2,700 of the registered participants are media representatives, while the rest include NGOs, observers from international organizations, and other guests.

Orhan Mahmudlu, head of the transport department of the COP29 Operational Company, stated that alternative routes have been designated due to restrictions on streets used by the transport of heads of state and government during COP29.

During the Leaders’ Summit on November 11-12-13, traffic regulation will be in effect on the road from the airport to the city and to the Olympic Stadium. Additionally, temporary regulation will be implemented on Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Neftchilyar Avenue, and the streets of Yusif Safarov, Niyazi, Istiglaliyyat, Lermontov, Mikayil Useynov, Khagani Rustamov, Teymur Elchin, and Mehdi Hussein. During COP29, guests, including accredited locals, will have free access to public transport.

“For this, it will be sufficient to present an accreditation card. This includes buses, metro, and rail transport,” Mahmudlu said. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place from November 11 to 22 in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

At the last conference held in Dubai, around 200 heads of state and government and more than 100,000 people attended. Official information on the number of participants for the event in Baku has not yet been released. However, local media reports suggest there will be 80,000 participants, according to unofficial sources.