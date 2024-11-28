Alaskar Mammadli
Court Denies Release of Toplum TV Founder Alaskar Mammadli Under House Arrest
On November 27, an online hearing took place at the Khatai District Court regarding a petition from the defense for the release of Alaskar Mammadli, the founder of Toplum TV, under house arrest. Mammadli has been in custody at Baku’s Detention Center No. 1. The court denied the petition, Mammadli's brother, Nasimi Mammadli.
During the hearing, Alaskar Mammadli stated that his health had seriously deteriorated, and he required surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. “I urgently need surgery to remove a thyroid tumor. It continues to grow, and I am suffocating while sleeping, experiencing high blood pressure and severe headaches. During a medical examination in the detention facility, doctors also recommended surgery, but it is not possible to perform it here,” Mammadli said.
He also asked the court to consider his financial obligations toward his two children, who are university students and cannot afford to cover their tuition and other expenses on their own. “My children cannot pay for their education and living costs,” Mammadli emphasized. Mammadli pointed out that the investigation had been ongoing for nine months with no unresolved questions remaining.
However, the prosecution requested that the petition be denied, and the judge ruled against the motion without asking any questions of the investigator. The decision will be appealed.
On October 3, the Khatai District Court extended Mammadli's detention for an additional three months.
On March 6-8, nine employees of Toplum TV and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were arrested on charges of smuggling foreign currency. Seven individuals were placed in pretrial detention, while two were placed under police supervision.
