Court did not release Alesker Mammadli despite serious health problems
The Baku Court of Appeal today heard an appeal against the arrest of "Toplum TV"s legal founder Alesker Mammadli.
The appeal was not satisfied, said the brother of the arrested Nasimi Mammadli.
"The court found it inappropriate to release him," he said.
Nasimi emphasised that his brother has serious health problems. "The court was presented with doctors' reports, blood test results and other medical evidence. Unfortunately, the court did not follow the norms of law and principles of humanism," Nasimi Mammadli noted.
Aydin Aliyev, the attending doctor, also expressed alarm for the condition of the founder of "Toplum TV".
According to him, Mammadli has a nodule of 3 mm in the thyroid gland and there is a suspicion of cancer.
"A biopsy is mandatory to clarify the diagnosis. It is a pity that conditions have not been created for this. If the diagnosis is confirmed, it will accelerate its development and damage other organs, cause a threat to life," said doctor Aliyev.
* On 6-8 March, 9 employees of "Toplum TV" and its partner organisation Institute for Democratic Initiatives were detained. They were charged with smuggling of foreign currency. Seven people were put in pre-trial detention for 4 months, two more were placed under police supervision.
