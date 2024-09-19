Court Keeps Fazil Gasimov in Custody

Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.

Gasimov mentioned that he is being held in a medical facility of the penitentiary service alongside severely ill inmates, where 1-2 people die each day. He reported that his blood pressure has dropped to a critical 50/30 and that he is experiencing psychological pressure in the prison hospital, with staff eating in his presence.

The prosecutor accused Gasimov of insincerity and faking the hunger strike, urging him to stop the hunger strike and present evidence of his innocence to the court. Ultimately, the court rejected the motions, and the next hearing is scheduled for October 10. Fazil Gasimov, currently held in the medical unit of Baku's No. 1 detention center, was transferred to a penitentiary sanatorium on July 26 due to a sharp decline in his health from the hunger strike.

He was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and extradited to Azerbaijan, where he was charged with producing counterfeit money alongside prominent economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu.

Gasimov’s case is currently being considered separately from that of Gubad Ibadoglu. The next hearing in his case is set for September 19 at the Baku Serious Crimes Court.