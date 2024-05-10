Court of Appeal fails to release seriously ill Khalilov

Today. on 10 May, the Court of Appeal in Baku rejected an appeal against the arrest of social media activist, first-group disabled person Famil Khalilov.

Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan that escorts had difficulty in bringing Khalilov, who has limited mobility, to the court.

During the hearing, Khalilov became ill. Nevertheless, the judge decided to keep him in custody.

The lawyer said that the defense will file a motion to transfer Khalilov to house arrest. Khalilov cannot do without assistance. Although he has been placed in the medical and sanitary section of the pretrial detention center and care has been established, the arrest and dependence on outsiders has had a negative impact on the activist's condition.

*Khalilov lived in Sweden for several years in the hope of obtaining asylum. Every three months he received special injections, which alleviated his condition. A year ago, after being deported to Azerbaijan, he was deprived of this medical care and his condition worsened.

Despite the paralysis of his arms, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on his computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protests.

Note that Khalilov was detained on 4 May. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (drug trafficking on a large scale) of the Criminal Code.