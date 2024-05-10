Court of Appeal fails to release seriously ill Khalilov
Court of Appeal fails to release seriously ill Khalilov
Today. on 10 May, the Court of Appeal in Baku rejected an appeal against the arrest of social media activist, first-group disabled person Famil Khalilov.
Lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan that escorts had difficulty in bringing Khalilov, who has limited mobility, to the court.
During the hearing, Khalilov became ill. Nevertheless, the judge decided to keep him in custody.
The lawyer said that the defense will file a motion to transfer Khalilov to house arrest. Khalilov cannot do without assistance. Although he has been placed in the medical and sanitary section of the pretrial detention center and care has been established, the arrest and dependence on outsiders has had a negative impact on the activist's condition.
*Khalilov lived in Sweden for several years in the hope of obtaining asylum. Every three months he received special injections, which alleviated his condition. A year ago, after being deported to Azerbaijan, he was deprived of this medical care and his condition worsened.
Despite the paralysis of his arms, Khalilov was active on social networks and wrote on his computer with his toes. He criticized the authorities and called for participation in protests.
Note that Khalilov was detained on 4 May. The activist was charged under Article 234.4.3 (drug trafficking on a large scale) of the Criminal Code.
Politics
-
- 10 May 2024, 17:37
On May 10, the head of state arrived in Shusha, where he got acquainted with the construction and restoration work. Aliyev took part in the opening of the first residential complex and met with its residents. Then he took part in the opening ceremony of a number of historical sites.
-
On May 10, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia began in Almaty with the mediation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. According to local media reports, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu initially expressed confidence that the talks would help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus. "Kazakhstan is ready to impartially carry out the mission of good offices in the good office format, without pretending to be an intermediary," he said.
-
- 10 May 2024, 14:50
Today, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the refusal to transfer journalist Elnara Gasimova, accused of smuggling "in the case of Abzas Media," to house arrest, her husband Nijat Amiraslanov told. According to him, Gasimova herself participated in the trial.
-
- 10 May 2024, 14:43
On May 10, Ambassador Libby met with Dr. Gubad Ibadoglu following his release to house arrest. The United States welcomed Ibadoglu’s release as a humanitarian gesture and continues to call for his full, expeditious release, the statement of the US Embassy.
Leave a review