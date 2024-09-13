Court of Appeal keeps Iqbal Abilov under arrest

On 12 September, the Baku Court of Appeal considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov, who appealed against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest.

The defense applied for change of preventive measure against Abilov, pointing out that he does not consider himself guilty and he has no reason to hide from the investigation. He also has a place of permanent residence, which is known to the investigation and he is ready to come to the investigation at the first call.

On 31 August, the Sabayil court rejected the petition to transfer him to house arrest, and on 12 September, the Court of Appeal approved the decision, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.

He said that the Court of Appeal is the highest authority on court decisions related to preventive detention. However, in the future, the defense will be able to appeal the illegality of the arrest to the European Court of Human Rights.

A group of activists came to the courthouse to support Abilov. As the truck took Abilov into and out of the courtyard, the activists shouted the slogan: ‘Igbal, we are with you!’.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July when he came to Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under Articles 274 (high treason), 281.3 (public calls directed against the state, committed on the instructions of foreign organizations or their representatives) and 283.1 (incitement of national, racial, social or religious hatred and enmity) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

In particular, it is alleged that all these crimes were committed on the instructions of the Armenian special services. Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities.

A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release.