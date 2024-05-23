Court of Appeal refuses to transfer Nargiz Absalamova to house arrest
On 22 May, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the appeal against the refusal to transfer journalist Nargiz Absalamova to house arrest.
The complaint was filed against the decision of the Khatai district court of Baku, which on 15 May rejected a petition to change the preventive measure against Absalamova, arrested on 1 December 2023 in the "Abzas Media case".
Earlier, lawyer Rovshana Rahimova said that Article 5 (right to liberty and security of person), Article 6 (right to fair trial) and 18 (limits on the use of restrictions on rights) of the European Convention on Human Rights and Freedoms were violated in respect of Absalamova.
* Recall that since 20 November 2023, six journalists and media workers of "Abzas Media" have been arrested on charges of "currency smuggling". They denied the charges and linked the criminal case to journalistic investigations into corruption published by "Abzas Media".
Note that the international media protection organisations called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and to stop the media pressure.
