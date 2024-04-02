Court refused to transfer Tofig Yagublu to house arrest
On 2 April, the Narimanov district court of Baku rejected the petition to transfer member of the National Council and "Musavat Party" Tofig Yagublu under house arrest.
"The arguments of the investigation that Tofig Yagublu will evade the investigation are not valid. He has no intention of evading the investigation or influencing anyone else in the investigation," lawyer Neymat Kerimli told Turan.
According to him, Yagublu has been in custody for more than 3.5 months and all this time no investigative actions have been carried out. In such a case, he should no longer remain in detention. Kerimli added that an appeal will be filed against the court's decision.
*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the Coordination Centre of the National Council of Democratic Forces and "Musavat Party", was arrested on 14 December on charges of fraud and illegal production of documents.
Earlier, the politician had repeatedly been subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organisations recognised him as a prisoner of conscience.
