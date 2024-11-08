Court refuses to transfer Imran Aliyev to house arrest

On 7 November the Khatai district court of Baku left without satisfaction the petition for transfer to house arrest of the founder of the website ‘Meclis.info’ Imran Aliyev.

Aliyev himself was not brought to the court, and he participated in the trial online.

The court rejected the petition after formal proceedings, Aliyev's relatives said.

*Imran Aliyev was detained at Baku airport on 18 April. He was arraigned in the Abzas Media case on charges of foreign currency smuggling. Aliyev's case was later separated into separate proceedings.

Aliyev does not plead guilty. Local and international human rights organisations condemned Aliyev's prosecution and linked the criminal case against him to the activities of his website 'Meclis.info', which monitors the work of the Azerbaijani Parliament and its deputies.