Court Sentences Activist A. Yahyaev to 7 Years in Prison

In the Baku Serious Crimes Court, a verdict was announced today for Agali Yahyaev, a member of the Muslim Unity Movement, who was accused of large-scale drug trafficking. Yahyaev rejected the charges against him, labeling the case as fabricated, according to statements from the activist's relatives. The court sentenced him to 7 years in prison. The verdict will be appealed in the Appellate Court.

Yahyaev was detained on August 31, 2023. The following day, he was charged under Article 234.4.3 (illegal drug trafficking in large quantities) of the Criminal Code, and the court ordered his arrest. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.