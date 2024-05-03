David Cameron was called upon to assist in the complete closure of the case against G. Ibadoglu
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
The UK, as a major investor in Azerbaijan, is in a unique position to encourage official Baku to respect human rights and accountability, but the British authorities have not taken serious steps in the case of Dr. Ibadoglu.
Therefore, the authors of the petition call on Cameron to provide support in resolving the issue of ending the criminal prosecution of Ibadoglu so that he can leave the country to access independent medical care.
It also calls on the British Minister to use, together with UK partners, such a strategic opportunity as the holding of COP29 in Baku to enhance efforts to address issues related to human rights, the fight against corruption and the treatment of political opposition.
The petition was signed by representatives of the world's leading human rights organizations, international structures for increasing transparency, as well as professors from well-known Western universities such as Oxford, Cambric, Exeter, Sussex, Nottingham, Lancaster, New Castle, Dublin, etc.
On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials).
A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognized as a political prisoner. On April 22, 2024, the court granted the defense's request to transfer Ibadoglu to house arrest.
