Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed military cooperation

On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić , who is on an official visit to Baku. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in the military sphere.

In turn, Gašić congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory in the Second Karabakh War and reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate in all spheres. Further, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for the development of relations in the military and military-technical spheres, as well as military education.