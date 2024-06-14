Scandal at the trial  in the case of PFPA activist Elnur Hasanov

On Friday, at the trial of the activist of the Popular Front Party Elnur Hasanov in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the latter said that after the previous trial he was beaten by Prison Service officers. However, Judge Javid Huseynov ignored this statement. Next, the judge announced the examination of the case documents. After that, the defendant pointed out that his hands were handcuffed behind his back, and then the judge ordered the guards to take them off. However, the guards removed the handcuffs from behind and put them on in front. The judge again made a remark to the guards.

Adviser to the head of the PFPA, Mammad Ibrahim, urged the judge not to create the appearance of objectivity and not to ignore Hasanov's statement about the beating by the guards. In response, the judge removed Ibrahim from the courtroom, which caused outrage from other activists, whom the judge also began to remove. After that, the judge announced the termination of the meeting and announced a break until August 2.

It should be noted that Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike for 8 days over the past month and a half and stopped after promising to objectively consider his case.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.