Scandal at the trial in the case of PFPA activist Elnur Hasanov
Scandal at the trial in the case of PFPA activist Elnur Hasanov
On Friday, at the trial of the activist of the Popular Front Party Elnur Hasanov in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the latter said that after the previous trial he was beaten by Prison Service officers. However, Judge Javid Huseynov ignored this statement. Next, the judge announced the examination of the case documents. After that, the defendant pointed out that his hands were handcuffed behind his back, and then the judge ordered the guards to take them off. However, the guards removed the handcuffs from behind and put them on in front. The judge again made a remark to the guards.
Adviser to the head of the PFPA, Mammad Ibrahim, urged the judge not to create the appearance of objectivity and not to ignore Hasanov's statement about the beating by the guards. In response, the judge removed Ibrahim from the courtroom, which caused outrage from other activists, whom the judge also began to remove. After that, the judge announced the termination of the meeting and announced a break until August 2.
It should be noted that Hasanov has been on a dry hunger strike for 8 days over the past month and a half and stopped after promising to objectively consider his case.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Traffic Police leadership.
Politics
-
- 14 June 2024, 17:43
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić , who is on an official visit to Baku. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in the military sphere.
-
The meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg concluded the discussion on the implementation of 25 decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning Azerbaijan. In particular, this is the "Case of the Anar Mammadli Group", which includes 5 decisions against Anar Mammadli, Intigam Aliyev, Ibrahimov and Mammadov, Khadija Ismayilova (2), Arif and Leyla Yunus.
-
- 14 June 2024, 16:45
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese Army Yao Gin. Hasanov informed the Chinese delegation about the operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Yao Ging stressed the importance of regular exchanges of experience between the armies of the two countries and invited the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan to the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in September.
-
- 14 June 2024, 16:25
On June 14, the preparatory session for the trial of Tofiq Yagublu began in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the trial, Yagublu declared his innocence and falsification of the criminal case. He said that he was arrested for political reasons and the order for his criminal prosecution "came directly from Ilham Aliyev." According to the politician, the case is grossly fabricated. The dates of the illegal actions attributed to him are not consistent with his location. So, on these dates, Yagublu was in Türkiye.
Leave a review