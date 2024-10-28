Discussion on Cooperation Between Azerbaijan and NATO on Climate Change Issues

On October 28 in Baku, a round table was held focusing on cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO regarding energy security and climate change. The forum was organized as part of the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's joining NATO's "Partnership for Peace" framework.

Participants included a representative from NATO's Climate and Energy Security Sector, members from NATO member and partner countries, experts in the relevant fields, and representatives from academic institutions in Azerbaijan.

The event facilitated an exchange of views on energy security, Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, potential threats and risks to critical energy infrastructure, and the challenges posed by climate change.