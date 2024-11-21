Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum Calls for Reforms Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The General Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) adopted a resolution on Friday reaffirming its commitment to democratic reforms, regional stability, and European integration amidst escalating geopolitical tensions driven by Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Marking the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the forum emphasized the crucial role of civil society in holding governments accountable and driving democratic changes in the six Eastern Partnership countries. The assembly underscored the necessity of renewed EU engagement in strengthening resilience and regional cooperation.

The resolution highlighted Ukraine's accession to the EU as a top priority, calling for accelerated integration efforts. Delegates also urged NATO to provide clear timelines for membership and to increase defense and reconstruction support for Ukraine. The forum condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia, labeling them as direct threats to regional stability.

Delegates called for accountability for war crimes, citing Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure and medical facilities. They advocated for tougher sanctions against Russia and measures to counter disinformation campaigns.

The forum expressed concern over the shrinking civic space in Azerbaijan and Belarus, calling for the immediate release of political prisoners. It criticized recent legislative measures in Georgia, including laws on foreign agents, as obstacles to the country's EU aspirations. The resolution stressed that civil society in these countries must remain connected to European networks to resist authoritarian pressure.

Moldova and Ukraine were praised for their progress in EU accession negotiations, while Georgia was urged to realign with European values following contentious elections. Armenia’s efforts to deepen ties with the EU, including initiating dialogue on visa liberalization, were also welcomed.

The forum strongly urged the EU to maintain a "principled approach" in its activities, prioritizing judicial reforms, anti-corruption measures, and fundamental rights.

The assembly called on the EU, its member states, and Eastern Partnership governments to support inclusive policies, sustainable economic development, and environmental protection. It highlighted the importance of integrating civil society into policymaking processes to ensure transparency and accountability.

The resolution also addressed humanitarian issues, calling for robust support for refugees and displaced persons, including Armenians from Karabakh, and underscored the need for a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

As the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum sets its priorities for the post-2025 period, delegates stressed that the partnership’s success hinges on safeguarding democracy and enhancing resilience. The next Eastern Partnership Summit, scheduled for 2025, is expected to serve as a key platform for addressing the region's evolving challenges.