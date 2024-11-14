Eco-activists protest at COP29
Eco-activists protest at COP29
At the venue of the COP29 conference in Baku, a group of activists held a protest under the slogan ‘Pay up’.
Climate activists unfurled posters with slogans: ‘Give money for climate finance!’, ‘For climate finance not billions but trillions!’, ‘Fill the loss and damage fund!’, ‘Responsibility for climate change on rich countries!’ and others.
The protesters chanted the slogan ‘Time to pay!’.
The activists demanded a fair distribution of resources and drew attention to the need for countries with high greenhouse gas emissions to honour their commitments.
‘This is a call for developed nations to increase climate finance to support countries with limited capacity to fight climate change,’ said a protester.
The protesters also unfurled a large pancart that read ‘Detailed Climate Factsheet.’
Politics
-
- 15 November 2024, 12:58
On 15 November, a group of activists held a protest at the COP29 climate conference against the environmental pollution in Africa and the destruction of the continent's ecology by large companies. The activists also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that a part of the revenues from mining is not channelled into the restoration of nature's damage.
-
- 15 November 2024, 12:40
An action against environmental pollution took place at the COP29 climate conference venue.
-
- 15 November 2024, 11:55
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the ‘National Holiday of the State of Palestine’.
-
- 15 November 2024, 11:34
The global climate policy process is no longer fit for purpose and requires comprehensive overhaul to ensure planetary stability and a liveable future for humanity. This is the urgent message of an open letter to the Member States of the UN and Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC Secretariat Simon Stiell signed by a group of prominent scientists, advocates and policy leaders as world leaders gather in Baku for COP29.
Leave a review