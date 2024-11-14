Eco-activists protest at COP29

At the venue of the COP29 conference in Baku, a group of activists held a protest under the slogan ‘Pay up’.

Climate activists unfurled posters with slogans: ‘Give money for climate finance!’, ‘For climate finance not billions but trillions!’, ‘Fill the loss and damage fund!’, ‘Responsibility for climate change on rich countries!’ and others.

The protesters chanted the slogan ‘Time to pay!’.

The activists demanded a fair distribution of resources and drew attention to the need for countries with high greenhouse gas emissions to honour their commitments.

‘This is a call for developed nations to increase climate finance to support countries with limited capacity to fight climate change,’ said a protester.

The protesters also unfurled a large pancart that read ‘Detailed Climate Factsheet.’