Efforts to boycott COP29 fail - Ilham Aliyev

Efforts to boycott COP29 have failed, as confirmed by the participation of 80 presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers from different countries at COP29. This was stated by head of state Ilham Aliyev on 12 November, speaking at the opening of the Climate Summit in Baku.

‘Unfortunately, double standards, the habit of instructing other countries and political hypocrisy have turned into methods of activity of some politicians, pro-government NGOs and fake news media in some Western countries,’ Aliyev said.

He said that these forces have been making efforts during the year to boycott the climate conference in Baku.

‘My message is addressed to those circles that have been encouraging the boycott for a year now. They have used every means at their disposal to campaign for the boycott of COP29. But I have bad news for them: We have 72,000 registered attendees from 196 countries. Among them are 80 presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers,’ Aliyev said.

He also pointed to the invalidity of Azerbaijan's accusations in increasing production of fossil fuels. He recalled that two years ago it was at the initiative of the EU that the agreement on strategic partnership in the field of energy was signed.

‘It was not our idea. It was a proposal of the European Union. The President of the European Commission came to Baku two years ago and signed this document with us. Because they needed Azerbaijani gas,’ Aliyev noted. According to him, about 10 European countries are buyers of Azerbaijani gas and they ask to increase supplies.

At the same time, he added, Azerbaijan has big plans and projects aimed at transition to renewable sources and green energy.--