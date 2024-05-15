Eight Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria
Eight Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria
Eight Azerbaijani citizens, including 5 children and 3 women held in camps in Syria, were repatriated to their homeland on 14 May. This was reported today by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The repatriation was carried out through the territory of Turkey. About 450 Azerbaijani citizens - women and children - have been repatriated from Syria and Iraq in recent years.
These are family members of persons who traveled to the Middle East to participate in hostilities as a part of illegal armed groups.
