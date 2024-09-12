Election Commission Rejects Two Complaints of Election Fraud

At a meeting on September 12, the Central Election Commission (CEC) found no violations in the parliamentary elections held on September 1 at seven polling stations in the 33rd Khatai First Electoral District. The complaint was filed by Natig Jafarli, a parliamentary candidate and member of the political committee of the REAL party. In this district, the CEC considers Zahid Oruj, the head of the Center for Social Research and a member of the previous parliament, to be the leading candidate.

The CEC also deemed the complaint regarding violations at eight polling stations in the 31st Surakhani Second District unfounded. This complaint was submitted by Arzulla Bulud, a parliamentary candidate from the Musavat party. In this district, according to the CEC, the leading candidate is Ghaya Mammadov, the former head of Azerbaijan’s mission to NATO.

The CEC rejected complaints from parliamentary candidates Gafag Mayilova and Ulduz Guliyeva from the 42nd Sumgayit First Electoral District due to "failure to meet the legal deadlines" for filing complaints.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov stated that there are still 20 complaints regarding voting fraud under review by the CEC.