Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran met in China

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov reported in his account in the social network ‘X’ about the meeting with his Iranian counterpart at the Ministerial Conference ‘Belt and Road’ in China's Chingdau.

‘We had a fruitful meeting in China with Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi about joint projects in the field of our energy co-operation,’ he wrote.

In particular, they touched upon issues related to the implementation of the Khudafarin hydropower projects, 'Giz Galasy’, ‘Ordubad’, as well as unification of energy networks of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

‘We discussed possibilities of co-operation within the framework of electricity export and establishment of regional energy relations,’ Shahbazov said.