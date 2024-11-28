EPDE on Fake Observers at Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections

The European Platform for Democratic Elections (EPDE) has published a report titled "How Democrats Deal with Autocrats: The Elections in Azerbaijan Were Rigged with International Assistance."

The report states that the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on September 1, 2024, took place in peaceful conditions; however, civil society activists and independent journalists faced persecution during the election campaign. The low voter turnout raises concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral process, suggesting that voters are uninterested in a genuine alternative to the ruling government, and that candidates do not represent the political views or positions of the population.

The report highlights that the authorities particularly hindered the work of independent observers, especially local groups. The government gave preference to high-ranking Russian and Belarusian officials connected to intelligence agencies, as well as members of electoral commissions from countries in the Global South, some of whom are implicated in the torture of democratic opposition.

"Moreover, many of these observers are members of parliamentary friendship groups with Azerbaijan, and EPDE considers this a conflict of interest that undermines their objectivity," the report states.

Several independent candidates and activists faced pressure and were excluded from the race, the electoral process lacked transparency, and there was no trust in the election process. All of this suggests that the elections did not meet democratic standards. The Platform considers observers to be "fake" if they meet any of the following criteria:

-If they participate in election observation missions organized by undemocratic institutions,

-If they make statements or comments that legitimize the elections, contrary to assessments by democratic missions,

-If their presence as observers is confirmed by photographs or reports from Russian, Belarusian, and Azerbaijani state media.

The report also includes a list of 107 names of "fake" observers, representing countries from Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Belarus, and CIS structures.