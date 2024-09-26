Escalating Crackdown on Critics and Persistent Human Rights Violations in Azerbaijan

Human Rights House Foundation and other international civil society organisations urge the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to take decisive action in response to the ongoing repression in Azerbaijan.

Ahead of its January 2025 vote on the renewal of Azerbaijan’s credentials, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) should develop and enforce clear criteria that Azerbaijan should meet before its delegation can be readmitted to the assembly.

Since PACE’s decision in January 2024 not to ratify the credentials of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation, the Azerbaijani government has only intensified its relentless crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers, independent journalists, opposition politicians, civil society activists, and academics. While Azerbaijan has a longstanding and well-documented record of repressing critical voices, over the last year the authorities have accelerated their crackdown, targeting the remaining vestiges of independent civil society and media with baseless but serious criminal charges. Dozens of activists and media figures have been arrested, most on charges of smuggling, fraud, counterfeiting currency or drugs possession. Torture and ill-treatment remain widespread and many of the detainees have complained of ill-treatment in police custody.

The crackdown together with the highly restrictive legal environment for the operations of independent civil society organizations and media threaten to eradicate all forms of dissent and legitimate human rights work.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE ODIHR) described the snap presidential and parliamentary elections held this year as “not competitive, held in a restrictive environment, and falling well short of democratic standards,” and as a “contest devoid of competition.” PACE was not invited to observe these elections.

Given these developments, it is urgent for PACE members to continue to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Azerbaijan and demand that Azerbaijan complies with its statutory and human rights obligations as clear benchmarks before any restoration of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation’s credentials in 2025.

In light of the ongoing repression in Azerbaijan and the serious concerns raised by various Council of Europe bodies, we call upon the PACE to:

During the urgent procedure debate at the fourth part of its 2024 session, demand the immediate and unconditional release of all wrongfully imprisoned individuals, seek the full restoration of their civil and political rights, and an end to the persecution of critical voices in Azerbaijan.

Call on the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to open an official inquiry into Azerbaijan’s implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights under Article 52 and insist on the Azerbaijani government’s full cooperation in the process.

Enable PACE oversight of the Council of Europe’s renewal of its Action Plan with Azerbaijan to ensure that any cooperation, including funding, is guided by measurable improvements in human rights and democratic practices and in particular addresses the issues concerning civil society identified by the ECtHR. Any such cooperation should include civil society and human rights defenders.

Through its Sub-Committee on the Implementation of Judgments, closely follow and engage with the Committee of Ministers’ work on the execution of ECtHR judgments, particularly the Mammadli and Ramazanova groups of cases.

Ahead of the January 2025 vote on the renewal of Azerbaijan’s credentials, develop and enforce clear criteria that Azerbaijan must meet prior to the ratification of the credentials, in particular those outlined by the PACE Monitoring Committee in its 2024 Report 15927 on honoring obligations and commitments by Azerbaijan.

These criteria should include:

Immediate and unconditional release of anyone arrested on fabricated charges in retaliation for their dissenting views, including dozens of unjustly detained civic activists, journalists, and human rights defenders; ending retaliation and politically motivated prosecutions; and full restoration of civil and political rights.

Immediate implementation of ECtHR judgments regarding politically motivated imprisonment, both general and individual measures.

Immediate resumption of full cooperation with PACE rapporteurs and the CPT, including granting access to all detention facilities and implementing the Committee’s long-standing recommendations to prevent torture and ill-treatment.

Amendments to the restrictive legislation and arbitrary procedure for the registration of NGOs, including the cumbersome reporting requirements, and excessive powers granted to the Justice Ministry to monitor and control NGO operations, as noted by the PACE Monitoring Committee in its February 2024 report.

Azerbaijani authorities should address the ongoing restrictions on the right to freedom of expression, association and assembly and the overall repressive environment for civil society representatives.

The ongoing crackdown also raises grave concerns over the ability of human rights defenders, independent journalists, and other civil society actors to participate meaningfully in COP29, to be held in Baku from November 11 to 22. Civil society’s participation during the conference is crucial for ensuring rights-respecting and ambitious climate outcomes. The rare international spotlight on Azerbaijan as it prepares to host COP29 underscores the urgency for PACE to express its strong concern and demand that the government take concrete steps to protect these voices.

