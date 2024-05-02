EU to announce new initiative on mine clearance in Azerbaijan – P.Mikhalko

The European Union will announce a new initiative to support mine clearance in Azerbaijan in the coming days, the head of the European Union delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mikhalko told journalists on Thursday. The EU is one of the largest donors to Azerbaijan in the field of mine clearance, he noted. In addition to mine clearance, the EU and Azerbaijan also cooperate in the economic field, in the field of food security, and assistance to internally displaced persons.

The EU and Azerbaijan remain close partners, and "our active dialogue continues," the head of the EU mission added. The energy and trade sectors also remain priority areas of cooperation. In addition, the parties cooperate on climate change, which is an important topic in the light of the COP29 conference in Baku.

The EU is ready to support Azerbaijan in holding COP29 and share its experience in this direction, Mikhalko stressed. He called the EU one of the most active partners of Azerbaijan, which is based on common priorities and values.