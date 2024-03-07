    • flag_AZ
  • Politics
  • European Federation of Journalists demands to release journlists of Toplum TV
European Federation of Journalists demands to release journlists of Toplum TV

The biggest journalist organisation in Europe - European Federation of Journalists condemed police raid on Toplum TV in Azerbaijan on March 6.

«We demand that Azerbaijani authorities immediately release the journalists and drop all charges against them. Journalism not a crime”, - reads a statement of EFJ.

Politics

