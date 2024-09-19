Examination of complaint against Ali Kerimli on merits begins

On September 19, the Nasimi district court of Baku, chaired by Babek Panakhov, began consideration on the merits of a complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the head of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli.

The defense submitted a motion on the groundlessness of the charges and evidence of non-commission of the actions incriminated by Kerimli. The plaintiff protested, stating that the petition was not posted in his "personal account" on the portal of the "electronic court".

In view of this, the judge decided to postpone the hearing until October 14 so that the applicant could familiarize himself with the petition.

Recall that the private applicant Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to justice under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The plaintiff called Kerimli's comment that the court overturned the decisions of the PPFA Congress after Aydin Aliyev's complaint as "defamation".

In particular, Kerimli was charged with his following statements: "Aliyev Aydin, who was expelled from the PPFA, was forcibly reinstated as head of the control and audit commission by a court decision for deviating from the political course of the Party and cooperating with the authorities.

Based on the complaint of this man, who was forcibly reinstated in the Party, the Nasimi district court on 07/05/2024 invalidated the decisions of the Congress of 06/24/2023, adopted by 287 votes in favor, with one against. Kerimli declared the groundlessness of the claim, which was accepted by the court "on the order of the authorities." If the complaint is satisfied, Kerimli may face up to 6 months of imprisonment.