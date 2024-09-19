Examination of complaint against Ali Kerimli on merits begins
Examination of complaint against Ali Kerimli on merits begins
On September 19, the Nasimi district court of Baku, chaired by Babek Panakhov, began consideration on the merits of a complaint filed by Aydin Aliyev against the head of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan Ali Kerimli.
The defense submitted a motion on the groundlessness of the charges and evidence of non-commission of the actions incriminated by Kerimli. The plaintiff protested, stating that the petition was not posted in his "personal account" on the portal of the "electronic court".
In view of this, the judge decided to postpone the hearing until October 14 so that the applicant could familiarize himself with the petition.
Recall that the private applicant Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to justice under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The plaintiff called Kerimli's comment that the court overturned the decisions of the PPFA Congress after Aydin Aliyev's complaint as "defamation".
In particular, Kerimli was charged with his following statements: "Aliyev Aydin, who was expelled from the PPFA, was forcibly reinstated as head of the control and audit commission by a court decision for deviating from the political course of the Party and cooperating with the authorities.
Based on the complaint of this man, who was forcibly reinstated in the Party, the Nasimi district court on 07/05/2024 invalidated the decisions of the Congress of 06/24/2023, adopted by 287 votes in favor, with one against. Kerimli declared the groundlessness of the claim, which was accepted by the court "on the order of the authorities." If the complaint is satisfied, Kerimli may face up to 6 months of imprisonment.
-
-
- In World
- 19 September 2024 13:29
Politics
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:28
Economist Fazil Gasimov, who has been on hunger strike for 98 days, today requested the Baku Serious Crimes Court to dismiss the criminal charges against him. He stated that he is not involved with counterfeit money and that the case against him is politically motivated. His lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, also petitioned for a change in his detention conditions, noting that Gasimov's health is severely deteriorating due to the prolonged hunger strike.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:10
In a resolution, MEPs want EU countries to lift current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
-
- 19 September 2024, 16:07
On September 19, President Ilham Aliyev visited the Agdam and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi.
-
- 19 September 2024, 15:51
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of cybersecurity, as stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev. In his speech at the "Cybersecurity Days" conference in Baku, Gusev emphasized Ukraine's growing technological infrastructure and its crucial role in ensuring national security.
Leave a review