Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis to be held

Milli Majlis will hold an extraordinary session in June, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary session on 31 May. Note that 80 deputies appealed on the convocation of an extraordinary session.

As a rule, extraordinary sessions are convened every year in June in connection with the need to finalise the work over bills, which did not have time to pass at the spring session.

To convene an extraordinary session, at least 42 deputies must appeal.--