Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis to be held
Extraordinary session of Milli Majlis to be held
Milli Majlis will hold an extraordinary session in June, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at a parliamentary session on 31 May. Note that 80 deputies appealed on the convocation of an extraordinary session.
As a rule, extraordinary sessions are convened every year in June in connection with the need to finalise the work over bills, which did not have time to pass at the spring session.
To convene an extraordinary session, at least 42 deputies must appeal.--
Politics
-
On May 31, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, Udo Bullmann, the head of the EP delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, and the EP's permanent rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Željana Zovko, issued a “Joint Statement on the unrelenting suppression of all forms of dissent in Azerbaijan.”
-
- 31 May 2024, 21:58
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
-
The German government has given permission to Ukraine to use weapons supplied to it by Germany to strike targets on Russian territory, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on May 31.
-
- 31 May 2024, 16:47
The third meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Riga. The talks were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anjais Wilumsons. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, issues of strategic partnership, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres were discussed.
Leave a review