F. Schwabe criticized the Azerbaijani authorities' ban on the entry of a group of PACE deputies into the country.
The head of the German delegation to the PACE Frank Schwabe has criticized the decision of official Baku to ban entry to the country for members of this structure who voted in favor of limiting the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation.
In democratic countries, entry bans are imposed only on extremists and violent criminals, he wrote in social network X.
Earlier, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayhan Hajizadeh said that the deputies who voted against the Azerbaijani PACE delegation were declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan. Until the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE is restored, they will not be allowed to enter the territory of Azerbaijan.
Hajizade reacted to Schwabe's statement in an interview with Radio Liberty that Azerbaijan is not interested in membership in the Council of Europe because the country ‘does not respect the values’ of the organisation. Schwabe also pointed to the fact that Azerbaijan again failed to invite PACE observers to the Milli Majlis elections.
At the same time, Schwabe expressed his intention to come to Azerbaijan for COP29.
Hajizadeh called Schwabe's statements ‘biased’ and ‘false’.
On 24 January this year PACE did not approve the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation for 1 year due to the country's ‘failure to fulfill its basic obligations’ to the Council of Europe, as well as the failure to invite the Assembly observers to the extraordinary Presidential elections.
Note that seventy-six MPs voted in favor of the decision, with 10 against and 4 abstentions.
PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos has reacted to the announcement by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that certain members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be considered as personae non gratae in the country.
The Musavat Party finds suspicious the circumstances surrounding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, a candidate for parliament from their organization. In a statement to Turan, Musavat’s Deputy Chairman Mustafa Hajibeyli expressed concerns about the mysterious nature of Yagublu’s death. "This is a mysterious death. Why should an accident occur on a straight road? Nasiman had been driving since his youth. Another question is why he was taken to the hospital so late after the accident," Hajibeyli said.
- 26 August 2024, 17:13
Famil Khalilov, a first-group disabled public activist held in Baku's Detention Center No. 1, has been on a hunger strike for the 12th day, protesting what he calls his "illegal arrest."
- 26 August 2024, 16:02
A new book by Dr. Jamil Hasanli, a historian and senior researcher at the Institute of Historical Research at the University of London, titled “The Sino-Soviet War for the ‘Golden Apple’ (‘Kyzyl Alma’- according to Turkic mythology, a utopia and ideals that Turks should aspire to): Eastern Turkestan, 1930-1950” has been published. The monograph, printed in Azerbaijani by the Altun Kitab Publishing House in Azerbaijan, explores the political turmoil of Eastern Turkestan during the 1930s to 1950s.
