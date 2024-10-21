Fethullah Gulen
Fethullah Gulen died in the US
Fethullah Gulen, the head of Turkey's declared terrorist organisation FETO, has died in the US, Haberturk reported citing the FETO portal. The statement about the preacher's death was confirmed in his social media by the nephew of FETO leader Ebuseleme Gulen.
Turkish President Recep Erdogan called Gulen the ‘mastermind’ of the coup attempt that took place in 2016. Erdogan has demanded that the US extradite the preacher.
Gulen himself has denied involvement in the coup.
Gulen is a preacher and spiritual leader of the Islamic 'Hizmet' movement and one of the most influential political figures in Turkey.
FETO is the name given to the organisation by the Turkish authorities (‘Fethul Gulen Terrorist Organisation’). For many years, Gulen and Erdogan were political allies. Their paths diverged after Erdogan came to power in Turkey in 2003.
