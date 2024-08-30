F.Gasymov, who is on hunger strike for 78th day, complained about pressure on him by guards

On August 29, Baku Court for Serious Crimes continued preparatory hearing on the case of economist Fazil Gasymov, who has been on hunger strike for 78 days in detention.

At the hearing Gasymov demanded to return the text of the petition, which was taken away from him by the guards when they took him to the court.

One of the guards refused to return the written document, telling the court that the Penitentiary Service was obliged to “guarantee the delivery of the accused, not the petition.”

Next, the defense lawyer filed a request to bring Gubad Ibadoglu, an economist, to the trial as a witness. The judge left the consideration of this request to a later stage of the proceedings.

Gasymov claimed his innocence and politically motivated persecution. He also demanded to stop the pressure on him. In particular, the economist stated that he was taken to court in a very cramped autozack with his hands chained behind him. The economist also said that during the investigation he was threatened with reprisals against his family. He emphasized that he denounced Gubad Ibadoglu under the influence of psychotropic drugs and asked to exclude this testimony from the case materials. He also demanded that his testimony provided on September 27, 2023, which for some reason was not included in the case file, be added to the case file.

Gasymov asked to be transferred under house arrest, explaining that he continues his hunger strike, including for fear of repeated use of a psychotropic substance. Gasymov also asked to ensure his confidential communication with his lawyer, as his correspondence with the defense lawyer is read and censored, and his communication with the lawyer is tapped.

The judge rejected the request to change the preventive measure. Regarding the confidential communication with lawyers, the judge suggested that the defense lawyers contact the prison service. The other motions were not left without satisfaction. The next court session is scheduled for September 19 next.

* Fazil Gasimov was detained in Turkey on August 7, 2023 and brought to Azerbaijan and charged under Article 204.3.1 (manufacturing, acquisition or sale of counterfeit money as part of an organized group) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation claims that he was the one who passed the fake money to opposition politician Gubad Ibadoglu, who was later arrested.

Recently, Gasymov stated in his address to the Prosecutor General, Ombudsman, local and international public that he provided this testimony under torture. He retracted this testimony, saying that he did not pass fake money to Ibadoglu, never had discussions with him on FETO (movement of preacher Fethullah Gulen, recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey).

Since June 14, Gasymov has been on hunger strike to protest against unjustified criminal prosecution and torture at the beginning of the investigation.