First days of summer will be windy

On June 1-2, a strong north-western wind will blow in Baku and Absheron in gusts up to 23-25 meters per second. By the evening of June 2 the wind force will reach 28 meters per second, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. Air temperature during the day will be +29+34.

Rains with thunderstorms will take place in the regions of the country on June 1-2. Precipitation will be intense in the mountains of the Minor and Greater Caucasus, and snow will fall in the highlands.

Strong western wind will persist throughout the country on June 1-2. Heavy rainfall will cause the water level in rivers and mudslides to rise.

Air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +30+35, in the mountains it will be +16+21.