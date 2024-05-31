First days of summer will be windy
On June 1-2, a strong north-western wind will blow in Baku and Absheron in gusts up to 23-25 meters per second. By the evening of June 2 the wind force will reach 28 meters per second, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. Air temperature during the day will be +29+34.
Rains with thunderstorms will take place in the regions of the country on June 1-2. Precipitation will be intense in the mountains of the Minor and Greater Caucasus, and snow will fall in the highlands.
Strong western wind will persist throughout the country on June 1-2. Heavy rainfall will cause the water level in rivers and mudslides to rise.
Air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +30+35, in the mountains it will be +16+21.
Politics
On May 31, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, Udo Bullmann, the head of the EP delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, and the EP's permanent rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Željana Zovko, issued a “Joint Statement on the unrelenting suppression of all forms of dissent in Azerbaijan.”
- 31 May 2024, 21:58
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
The German government has given permission to Ukraine to use weapons supplied to it by Germany to strike targets on Russian territory, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on May 31.
- 31 May 2024, 16:47
The third meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Riga. The talks were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anjais Wilumsons. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, issues of strategic partnership, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres were discussed.
