First group of former IDPs returns to Jabrail
The first group of former internally displaced persons from the Garadagh region of Baku has left for the town of Jabrail being restored today.
At the first stage 26 families (117 people), who previously lived in hostels, administrative buildings, unfinished objects, etc., are returning for permanent residence, the State Committee for Refugees of Azerbaijan reports.
It is worth recalling that Jabrail region centre and the district of the same name in south-west Azerbaijan were occupied by Armenian troops in 1993. Jabrail remained under occupation until October 2020, when it was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the course of fierce fighting.
During the fighting for this district, Armenians suffered the heaviest losses in manpower and equipment, marking a fundamental turning point in the Second Karabakh War.
