Former Brigade Commander Reports Exit Ban from Azerbaijan

Mikail Hajiyev, a member of the Public Council of Talysh People of Azerbaijan (OSTA) and retired colonel, was unable to fly from Baku to Yekaterinburg on November 7, he reported this to Turan news agency.

According to Hajiyev, he was initially allowed to pass through border control, but was later stopped and informed that a "stop" order had been issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, preventing him from leaving the country. He was advised to seek clarification from the police at his place of registration, which is in Lankaran.

On November 8, Hajiyev called both the police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to inquire about the reasons for the travel ban, but he was unable to get any explanation. On the contrary, he was told that no restrictions had been placed on him. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to provide any comments on the matter.

Hajiyev is a participant in the First Karabakh War and holds a second-degree disability. He commanded the 704th Brigade. In 1993, he was arrested on charges related to the "Talysh-Mugan Republic" and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but was pardoned in 2004.

Hajiyev holds citizenship in both Azerbaijan and Russia and has been living between both countries in recent years. A few months ago, he returned to his native village of Khomili in the Lankaran region, then went to the United States for medical treatment.

Two weeks ago, Hajiyev returned to Lankaran and informed Talysh activists that he was being followed. He is also a member of the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Talysh Researcher Iqbal Abilov, who was arrested in July this year on charges of treason, inciting ethnic hatred, and calls against the state.