Frank Pallone flees Azerbaijan
Frank Pallone flees Azerbaijan
American congressman Frank Pallone actually fled Azerbaijan on Sunday evening. It became known to 'Turan' from informed sources.
The reason for this was the negative attitude towards this American politician for his anti-Azerbaijani policy.
Recall that Pallone arrived in Baku to participate in the COP29 climate conference.
On 16 November, President Ilham Aliyev received a group of American congressmen, however, Pallone was not allowed to attend the meeting.
Infamous for his pro-Armenian stance, Pallone has for many years conducted anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, openly lobbied for Armenian interests, illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and called for sanctions against Baku.
Unlike many other politicians who criticised the Azerbaijani authorities, Pallone berated the people and state of Azerbaijan, justifying the Armenian occupation. At the same time, he made no secret of the fact that he was a paid lobbyist for Armenian interests.
On 17 November, a group of pro-government NGOs held a protest rally in front of the 'Park Boulevard Hotel', where the congressman was staying, demanding that he be held accountable for his anti-Azerbaijani activities.
On 16 November at the Baku airport, when Pallone had just arrived in Azerbaijan, journalists pelted him with questions, demanding an explanation for such a negative attitude towards Azerbaijan. However, Pallone simply ran away without saying a word. At the same time, his cheeky and on-duty smile disappeared somewhere.
Politics
-
- 19 November 2024, 11:49
On November 18, the Khatai district court granted the petition of the investigative body to extend the arrest term of Imran Aliyev, founder of 'Meclis.info' website, for another three months - until 19 February 2025, his relatives informed 'Turan'.
-
- 19 November 2024, 11:42
On 18 November, the Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against refusal to place economist and journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, arrested in the ‘Abzas Media’ case, under house arrest.
-
Commissioner O’Flaherty published today a letter he addressed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in which he asks the authorities for the immediate release of all human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists who are imprisoned for their legitimate work or for expressing dissenting or critical opinions and to drop the criminal charges against them, as well as related restrictions, including a ban on travelling abroad.
-
- 18 November 2024, 23:25
The European Union (EU) will support the COP29 Global Pledge for the development of green energy grids and storage, aimed at boosting global investments in renewable energy development, according to a statement by the EU Directorate-General for Energy on November 18.
Leave a review