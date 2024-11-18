Frank Pallone flees Azerbaijan

American congressman Frank Pallone actually fled Azerbaijan on Sunday evening. It became known to 'Turan' from informed sources.

The reason for this was the negative attitude towards this American politician for his anti-Azerbaijani policy.

Recall that Pallone arrived in Baku to participate in the COP29 climate conference.

On 16 November, President Ilham Aliyev received a group of American congressmen, however, Pallone was not allowed to attend the meeting.

Infamous for his pro-Armenian stance, Pallone has for many years conducted anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, openly lobbied for Armenian interests, illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and called for sanctions against Baku.

Unlike many other politicians who criticised the Azerbaijani authorities, Pallone berated the people and state of Azerbaijan, justifying the Armenian occupation. At the same time, he made no secret of the fact that he was a paid lobbyist for Armenian interests.

On 17 November, a group of pro-government NGOs held a protest rally in front of the 'Park Boulevard Hotel', where the congressman was staying, demanding that he be held accountable for his anti-Azerbaijani activities.

On 16 November at the Baku airport, when Pallone had just arrived in Azerbaijan, journalists pelted him with questions, demanding an explanation for such a negative attitude towards Azerbaijan. However, Pallone simply ran away without saying a word. At the same time, his cheeky and on-duty smile disappeared somewhere.