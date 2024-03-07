«Freedom House» on pressure on «Toplum TV»

The persecution of the online publication «Toplum TV» in Azerbaijan is an unacceptable attack by the ruling regime on critical, independent voices in the country. This is reported by the human rights organization «Freedom House».

More than 10 detained employees have joined dozens of other media workers persecuted in Azerbaijan for their journalistic activities.

"We will continue to closely monitor the campaign of the Aliyev regime against civil society activists and independent media, and call on democratic governments to hold the regime accountable for this wave of repression," the statement said.