    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
«Freedom House» on pressure on «Toplum TV»

«Freedom House» on pressure on «Toplum TV»

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

«Freedom House» on pressure on «Toplum TV»

The persecution of the online publication «Toplum TV» in Azerbaijan is an unacceptable attack by the ruling regime on critical, independent voices in the country. This is reported by the human rights organization «Freedom House».

More than 10 detained employees have joined dozens of other media workers persecuted in Azerbaijan for their journalistic activities.

"We will continue to closely monitor the campaign of the Aliyev regime against civil society activists and independent media, and call on democratic governments to hold the regime accountable for this wave of repression," the statement said.

Leave a review

Politics

Bakının Avropa Şurasına cavabı Toplum TV-nin qapadılması oldu? – Xalid Ağəliyev Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line