French Ambassador responds to Ilham Aliyev

The day before, in an interview with Russia's RIA-Novosti news agency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticised the French government led by President Macron for making the country a ‘failed state’.

‘Now Macron's regime is essentially turning France into a failed state,’ Aliyev said. A French Ambassador to Azerbaijan today sniggered at Aliyev's words, hinting that Azerbaijani citizens think differently.

‘This year the number of visa applications to the French Embassy has increased again. I wonder what is the attraction of a failed state?’ she wrote in her account on social network X.