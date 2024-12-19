French Ambassador
French Ambassador responds to Ilham Aliyev
The day before, in an interview with Russia's RIA-Novosti news agency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticised the French government led by President Macron for making the country a ‘failed state’.
‘Now Macron's regime is essentially turning France into a failed state,’ Aliyev said. A French Ambassador to Azerbaijan today sniggered at Aliyev's words, hinting that Azerbaijani citizens think differently.
‘This year the number of visa applications to the French Embassy has increased again. I wonder what is the attraction of a failed state?’ she wrote in her account on social network X.
Politics
- 20 December 2024, 00:22
President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to the heads of state and government of Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh for their unanimous support in admitting Azerbaijan to the D-8 during the summit held in Cairo on December 19.
- 19 December 2024, 18:06
On December 19, at the Baku Court for Serious Crimes, during the trial of activist Rail Abbasov, the prosecutor delivered their closing statement. The prosecutor proposed finding Abbasov guilty of fraud and sentencing him to 8 years in prison. The defense disagrees with the prosecutor, arguing that the court has not proven Abbasov's guilt.
- 19 December 2024, 17:49
The Baku Sabail District Court has extended the pre-trial detention of young researcher Bahruz Samadov, who is accused of "treason," until March 9, 2025. An appeal will be filed against this decision. Samadov denies the charges and believes that he is being persecuted for his anti-war activities. Samadov was arrested on August 21 on charges of treason, and two days later, the court sentenced him to four months in detention.
- 19 December 2024, 16:32
The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation brings together eight Muslim countries: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. It was established on October 22, 1996, in Istanbul at the initiative of Türkiye.
